Authorities: Social media threat of shooting not credible

Calls began coming into the Stafford County 9-1-1 emergency call center Thursday, April 28, about a social media post threatening a mass shooting in Stafford County.

According to authorities, there is no credible threat. The threat also did not indicate where or when the shooting would occur.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a swatting attempt, a prank call to emergency services to elicit a significant law enforcement response.

“The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is working with our state and federal law enforcement partners to identify the person or persons responsible,” said Stafford sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz. “We are in contact with Stafford County Public Schools to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

Correction: The threat did not involve the county’s public schools as originally reported.