Roller skating musical ‘Xanadu’ coming to stage at Workhouse 

The musical Xanadu will take the stage at the Workhouse Arts Center.

The upcoming production, based on a book by Douglas Carter Beane, Music, and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, and based on the Universal Pictures film, with a screenplay by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel, will run May 7 through June 11, 2022 (Friday and Saturday nights are at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.)

This Tony Award-nominated roller skating musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set rolls along to the original hit score composed by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Based on the Universal Pictures cult movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu is for adults and children.

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco. But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.

The Workhouse Performing Arts production of Xanadu will be helmed by director and choreographer Stefan Sittig and music director Merissa Martignoni Driscoll.

“Xanadu is a wonderful musical, full of campy good fun, but also has a deeper message. The book of the musical, by the award-winning playwright Douglas Carter Beane, has a strong central message: Be true to yourself and don’t be afraid to open up to others and reach out,” said Martignoni Driscoll.

Individual theater seat tickets for Xanadu are priced between $20 and $30. The Workhouse warns prices may rise as ticket sales progress.

The Workhouse recommends that all staff, artists, volunteers, students, and patrons wear a mask while inside one of the Workhouse buildings.