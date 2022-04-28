Goat on loose prompts animal control to Dominion Valley

According to a 9-1-1 caller, a goat is on the loose near Haymarket.

Police and animal control were called to Merchants View Square, a shopping center off Dominion Valley Drive anchored by a Giant Food store, at about 8 a.m. According to initial reports, a goat was walking along a retaining wall at the shopping center.

According to initial reports, this was not the first time the animal paid a visit to the shopping center.

Police were unable to find the animal.

Once eyed for a Disney Park in the early 1990s, the land on which the Dominion Valley became a neighborhood of single-family homes by the mid-2000s. The neighborhood sits about three miles from downtown Haymarket.