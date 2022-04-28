Community News & Notes

Teacher union fight: The Prince William County School Board has once again moved the deadline for the county’s teacher’s union to present the signatures it collected in support of collective bargaining, this time saying the union has until May 4 to present its union cards for verification. [Insidenova.com]

Former Stafford County Admin gets a new job: After a tumultuous year, Wethersfield, Conn., on Monday night, chose Frederick Presley, the former Stafford County Administrator whose last day was April 22, 2022. [Hartford Currant]

Poster child: The Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) announced a Prince Willam County student a national winner in a multi-state Kids Safe Online Poster Contest.[Virignia IT Agency]

Ousted: The Democratic caucus in the Virginia House of Delegates removed former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn as their leader Wednesday without electing a successor, creating a leadership vacuum just as they headed onto the floor for a full day of voting on almost 150 vetoes and amendments from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. [Virginia Mercury]

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