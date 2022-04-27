Window smashed at Catholic church in Downtown Manassas

On April 25, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., police went to All Saints Catholic Church at 9300 Stonewall Road after a witness reported someone broke a window with a rock and entered the church.

Police were able to find and arrest the suspect.

Jose Guevara, 33, of Manassas, is charged with breaking and entering.

Meanwhile, on April 23, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., a resident saw an SUV strike a fire hydrant in the 8500 block of Signal Hill Road. The fire hydrant separated from the ground and the vehicle fled the scene. Police are searching for the driver behind the crash and encouraged anyone with information to call 703-257-8000.

On April 25, 2022, at 3 a.m., someone saw a man rummaging through their car parked in the 9200 block of Allen Street. The police did not describe the person.

According to police, the victim confronted the person, and he fled the area on foot. Police found several other vehicles had also been looted. Police encourage residents to lock their cars.

Someone stole a car on April 24, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. According to police, the owner reported their vehicle was stolen from the 9400 block of Zebedee Street, near Town Hall.

The police did not describe the car.

Officers went to Zebedee Street and discovered the vehicle being driven in the area of Grant Avenue Downtown. According to police, the car was recovered without incident, and the driver was taken into custody.

Bryan Martinez, 22, of Manassas, is charged with possessing the stolen property.