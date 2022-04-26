Vega kicks off congressional bid, Cuccinelli to chair campaign

Yesli Vega, a Prince William Board of County Supervisors member, is running for office in the state’s new 7th Congressional District. Established by the Virginia Supreme Court in December 2021, the district includes eastern Prince William County (east of Hoadly Road), Stafford County, and Fredericksburg. On Saturday, April 23, Vega (R) held a kickoff party near Manassas for her campaign. Vega, a former officer with the Alexandria Police Department and a reserve deputy with the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, is one of seven aspiring candidates running on the Republican ticket to challenge Abigail Spanberger (D) for her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Vega said she plans to engage as many people as possible. Vega also invoked her time with the advocacy group Latinos for Youngkin as an example of her ability to spread the message. “You better believe that we’re going to engage with every person, from every walk of life, and we’re going to talk to them about our unapologetic conservative message,” said Vega. “Because it’s the right message.” Republican favor to unseat Spanberger matched up last week when the Cook Political Report changed the 7th District from leaning Democrat to a toss-up. Spanberger, a former CIA officer, has held office since 2018. In 2020, she inched out a victory over Virginia Republican Delegate Nicholas Freitas, winning the seat by less than one percentage point. Vega introduced her family, including her parents, who originally emigrated from El Salvador. “My parents embody everything that makes America great. They came to this country with nothing, and when we hear people talk about America being oppressive, being racist when they call me a racist, I think about these two individuals who have taught me my love for God, my love for country, my love for fellow man, that if you’re willing to work hard and play by the rules, you can accomplish your American dream in the greatest country known to mankind.” Vega also briefly discussed her views on security at the U.S. southern border, calling for greater security. She also touted her fight in 2o20 to preserve Prince William County’s 287(g) agreement with the Federal Government, which checks on the immigration status of people arrested by county law enforcement. New members to the County Jail Board appointed by members of the Board of County Supervisors in 2020 abolished the 287(g) partnership, which dated back to 2007. Also attending the event was former Virginia Attorney General and former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli, who will serve as chairman for Vega’s campaign. The Republican who won statewide office in 2009 and served with Gov. Bob McDonnell praised Vega as a candidate who could not only win the election but would be the representative who would hold up Republican values. “I’ve had the opportunity to see Yesli up close since she first ran. I supported her in that race, and she has lived up to every hope that any of us had for her. Her intelligence and force of personality, attacking problems in Prince William and reaching out to every single possible part of the electorate to share base principles with,” said Cuccinelli. “So it’s an easy step to endorse her and chair her campaign. I think she offers far and away from the best opportunity to take this district from Abigail Spanberger and to make that worthwhile when she gets to Washington.” Vega will be one of seven Republicans on a Primary Election ballot on Tuesday, June 21. Others on the ballot will include State Senator Bryce Reeves, Crystal Vanuch, who chairs the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and represents the Rock Hill District, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross, Gina Ciarcia, an educator who ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2021, Derrick Anderson, Green Baret from Spotsylvania County.