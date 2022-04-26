SVU investigates 3 cases, files child porn, sex assault charges

On April 25, 2022, a Prince William County detective assigned to the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force concluded an investigation into the distribution of child pornography which began in February 2022.

According to police, detectives found a man distributed child pornography through an undisclosed network between July 2021 and December 2021. After the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect and arrested him on April 25.

[Redacted] in Woodbridge, is charged with distribution of child pornography and distribution of child pornography 2nd or subsequent offense. His court date is pending, and he was held without bond.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred near Manassas between September 2021 and April 2022.

According to police, an investigation began in April 2022 when the victim, who was between the ages of 12 and 13 during the offenses, reported the incident, prompting the investigation.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion.

[Redacted] of Manassas, is charged with aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties. His court date is pending, and he was held without bond.

Finally, on April 16, detectives with the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a sexual assault reported at a residence located in the 1200 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge on April 15.

Police said an acquaintance inappropriately touched an 8-year-old female. The victim told a family member, who contacted the police.