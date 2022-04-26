Mason Neck Eagle Festival returning on May 7

The 24th Annual Eagle Festival at Mason Neck State Park in Lorton returns on May 7.

This family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It includes live animal shows, hands-on educational opportunities, and outdoor recreation clinics that all aim to highlight the natural history of Northern Virginia and foster stewardship of the environment.

The event provides the opportunity to see live reptiles, hawks, and owls up close and learn about the park’s resident bald eagles and see them fly overhead.

“Visitors really enjoy the unique experience of seeing the eagles soar in the sky and learning about their behaviors,” Mason Neck State Park Chief Ranger of Visitor Experience Ericka Goines said. “We focus on educating the public about these precious beings and explain what other birds, reptiles, and animals can be seen in the park and its surrounding area.”

There will be live music, food, pony and wagon rides, and exhibits from conservation partners.

Participants may register for an 8 a.m. Bird Walk or the 9 a.m. Bird Walk. Both take place on the Bay View Trail.

For more event details, visit virginiastateparks.gov/eaglefestival.