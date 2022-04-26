Gun tied to Stafford road rage case, driver released on unsecured bond

A man was arrested Sunday, April 24 after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident in Stafford County.

At 6:23 p.m., Deputy E.E. West went to the area of Route 1 and Perchwood Drive, near Adventure Brewing Company. Duties West and J.W. Ahern located stopped a driver and conducted a stop in the 2000 block of Route 1.

According to authorities, the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and deputies found a handgun inside the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver was involved in a road rage incident and stopped near Layhill Road, about four miles north of where authorities stopped him.

According to authorities, the man exited his vehicle, retrieved the handgun from the trunk, and pointed it toward two other drivers, before continuing to drive north.

Delante Davis, 24, of Woodbridge was charged with brandishing, no operator’s license, and illegal window tint. The magistrate released Davis on an unsecured bond.