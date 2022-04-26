Updated: Body found near well on Purcell Road

A 9-1-1 caller reported finding a body in a well on Purcell Road near Dale City on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 [Photo: Alfredo Panameno] A 9-1-1 caller reported finding a body in a well on Purcell Road near Dale City on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 [Photo: Alfredo Panameno]

[Updated 4 p.m.] Rescue crews found a man’s body near a well just about 2 p.m.

A 9-1-1 caller summoned emergency crews to the 12300 block of Purcell Road for a report of a man in a well. According to a police report issued at 4 p.m., crews found a body partially submerged in water in a small hole near the well.

Initially, police said the body was discovered in a well used to supply drinking water to a nearby home.

It’s unclear how the man ended up in the well. Police are on the scene and say foul play is not suspected.

According to the initial call dispatch, the victim was said to be 66-years-old and had been missing for two days. Police tell Potomac Local News the victim had not been reported missing to authorities.

This is a developing story. We’ll post more details when we have them.

Purcell Road links Dale Boulevard with Route 234. Several single-family homes dot the landscape in this rural area.