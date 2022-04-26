Another report of indecent exposure in Woodbridge

On Friday, April 22, at 2:34 p.m., officers investigated a report of indecent exposure at the Woodwind Villa Apartments, 14400 block of Saxophone Way, near the Americana Grocery in Woodbridge on April 13.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was walking her dog when she observed a man remove his pants and walk nude toward the leasing office. The man eventually returned, retrieved his pants, put them back on, and walked toward a breezeway. The man did not touch the woman, who saw the man on Friday, prompting the victim to notify the property manager, who then contacted the police. Video surveillance captured the incident, and officers followed up to identify the man. Naked door knocker

The incident comes as police are looking for a naked man who has been knocking on doors in another Woodbridge apartment complex.

On April 20 at 2 a.m., officers went to the Sutton Apartments located in the 2300 block of Vantage Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure.

A 26-year-old woman told police that she heard a knock at her door, and upon opening the door, she saw a black man without clothes exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures.

According to police, the victim closed the door, and the suspect walked away. An investigation revealed that the suspect returned to the victim’s apartment and knocked on her door several more times before the police arrived at the location.

While investigating, officers determined the suspect knocked on a second apartment door, where a 29-year-old woman also similarly saw the man. The man did not try to force his way into the apartments, and no one was injured.

Salon flasher

Meanwhile, police arrested a man on Tuesday, April 19, in Woodbridge after someone walked into a beauty salon and exposed himself in an unrelated incident.

At 1:17 p.m. Friday, April 15, officers responded to Zainie Threading Design Beauty Salon at 14810 Build America Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure.

Employees told police that an unknown man, later identified as the accused, entered the salon and exposed himself to the employees. The employees ran out of the business and contacted the police.

The accused exited the business and fled the area on foot. While investigating, officers identified a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. So far, attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful.

Rodney Kayne Byrne, 32, of no fixed address, is charged with indecent exposure.