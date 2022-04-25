Police investigate stabbing in Downtown Manassas, provide an update in shooting case

A man was stabbed Saturday night in Downtown Manassas.

Police were called on April 23, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., to the 9400 block of West Street, near a BB&T bank. According to police, one man was stabbed during the incident. Police could only describe the four men as black or Hispanic, wearing headscarves over their faces or ski masks.

The suspects fled the area on foot before police arrived. The victim suffered injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

Meanwhile, police today updated us on a shooting we first told you about Saturday night. At 6:30 p.m., Manassas police went to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 9500 block of Coggsbill Drive in the Battery Heights neighborhood.

According to police, no one was injured, though multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle and struck three separate apartments.

The vehicle is described as a black sedan (possibly a Toyota or Honda) driven by a man perhaps wearing a ski mask. The public is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police with any information related to either incident at 703-257-8000.