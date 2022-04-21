Rebuild of Old Bridge, Occoquan roads intersection approved

Construction crews will move forward with a plan to remake the intersection of Old Bridge and Occoqaun roads in Lake Ridge.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the $11.5 million project on Tuesday, April 19.

According to county documents, the project will enhance the safety of traffic and pedestrian movements at this intersection with the realignment of the intersection, constructing an additional right turn lane on southbound Occoquan Road, and installing a pedestrian crosswalk across Old Bridge Road.

The project will require signal replacement, roadway reconstruction, and relocating and reconstructing of pedestrian facilities to match existing configurations along all sides of the intersection.

Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc. will complete the work.

On January 7, 2020, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors (Board) authorized the execution of a County – State agreement that grants the County local administration over the $11.5 million Old Bridge – Occoquan Road Intersection Improvement Project.

The Old Bridge Road Corridor Study was authorized on July 19, 2017, following a directive from former Occoquan Supervisor Anderson. Based on the study findings in June 2018, the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Occoquan Road has been identified as needing improvements.