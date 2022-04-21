Jenkins Elementary School locked down after ‘unauthorized individual’ enters

[Updated Friday, April 22] A woman is facing assault and battery, and trespassing charges after an incident at John Jenkins Elementary School.

On Thursday, April 21, at 3:40 p.m., officers went to the school at 4060 Prince William Parkway in

Woodbridge to investigate a trespasser. Shortly before dismissal, a woman parked her vehicle in front of the school and followed a parent into the building.

Two school staff members, a 55-year-old and 31-year-old woman, approached the woman and asked her why she was in the school. The woman continued to walk past the two staff members further into the building.

According to police, staff members attempted to stop the accused and repeatedly told her she was not allowed in the school. The accused physically pushed both staff members before proceeding to the upper floor. The woman then forcibly entered one of the classrooms where the teacher was instructing students.

The teacher could move the children quickly and safely to the opposite side of the classroom. Another staff member, a 36-year-old woman, attempted to remove the woman from the room, which led to a struggle.

The accused pulled the staff member’s glasses from her face during the struggle. As a result of the incident, the building was secured, and police were immediately contacted. Officers arrived and located the accused in the same classroom, where she was taken into custody without further incident.

The accused was found to have no known connection to the school. No weapons were used. Minor injuries were reported.

Ronesha Juanita Murray, 38, of 15741 Tassleford Lane in Woodbridge, is charged with three counts of assault & battery, one count of trespassing, and one count of disorderly conduct. Her court date is pending and was held without bond.

Extra security was present at the school on Friday, April 22.

The incident comes less than a week after police announced the arrest of an Information Technology Specialist who worked at Jenkins Elementary School and was charged with sexually assaulting multiple students while on school grounds.