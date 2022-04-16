IT specialist at elementary school charged with sexually assaulting students

According to police, Prince William County school Information Technology Specialist sexually assaulted multiple students while on school grounds.

On April 6, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau, in conjunction with Child Protective Services, began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at John Jenkins Elementary School, at 4060 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, involving a school staff member. Police identified four victims, all 8-year-old girls, as being inappropriately touched by the accused while in his office within the school building between March and April 2022.

Throughout the investigation, detectives The victims reported the encounters to a teacher, who then informed the school administration and the authorities. The accused was removed from the school and away from contact with children as the investigation was conducted.

On April 15, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Jonathan George Skocik, 33, of 9920 Stone Wood Court in Burke, who turned himself into police on April 15.

Skocik is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. He was held without bond.

At the time these incidents occurred, the suspect was a Prince William County Public Schools employee. Anyone with information to report regarding this investigation is asked to contact police.