Woman opens door to find naked man; Second indecent exposure in a week

Police are looking for a naked man who has been knocking on the wrong doors.

On April 20 at 2 a.m., officers went to the Sutton Apartments located in the 2300 block of Vantage Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure.

A 26-year-old woman told police that she heard a knock at her door and upon opening the door, she saw a black man without clothes exposing himself, and making inappropriate gestures.

According to police, the victim closed the door and the suspect walked away. An investigation revealed that the suspect returned to the victim’s apartment and knocked on her door several more times prior to police arriving at the location.

While investigating, officers determined the suspect knocked on a second apartment door, where a 29-year-old woman also saw the man in a similar manner. The man did not try to force his way into the apartments, and no one was injured.

Meanwhile, police arrested a man on Tuesday, April 19 in Woodbridge after someone walked into a beauty salon and exposed himself in an unrelated incident.

At 1:17 p.m. Friday, April 15, officers responded to Zainie Threading Design Beauty Salon located at 14810 Build America Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure.

Employees told police that an unknown man, later identified as the accused, entered the salon and exposed himself to the employees. The employees ran out of the business and contacted the police.

The accused exited the business and fled the area on foot. While investigating, officers identified a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. So far, attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful.

Rodney Kayne Byrne, 32, of no fixed address, is charged with indecent exposure.