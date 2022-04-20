Stafford hikes hotel taxes, water and sewer rates

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors has voted to hikes taxes on hotel stays and and rates for sewer and water.

The county’s Transient Occupancy Tax, a tax on hotel stays, will increase from five to seven percent on July 1. The increase is expected to provide an additional $766,250 in revenue for the county.

Also approved was a 2.5 percent increase in sewer and water rates. The revenue from the increase is intended to support operations and maintenance of the county’s water and sewer infrastructure and repairs and replacements.

According to documents provided by the county, the amounts are contingent on the type of home owned by the county resident. For townhome owners, their monthly bill would increase by $1.47, owners of single-family homes will see a monthly increase of $2.32, and large house owners will see an increase of $3.77 per month.

Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke voted to raise the rate but expressed regret at having to do so. Bohmke cited a recent incident involving three water line breaks along Butler Road in Falmouth as a sign of an aging system needing repair.

“I know we have to raise rates to rebuild our antiquated systems. We had three breaks in one week on three different parts of Butler Road,” said Bohmke. We have a lot of infrastructure like that in the county because we’re an old county. Nobody likes rates.”

Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary also expressed regret at having to raise the rates, echoing Bohmke feelings on the matter.

“It’s a necessary evil that we have to do, but I don’t like it,” said Gary. “But we’re going to do it.”

Vanuch was the only Supervisor to vote against the increase. Griffis-Widewater District Supervisor Tinesha Allen was absent from the vote.

The proposal to increase the county’s meals tax on food and drinks purchased at restaurants fell flat. Leaders had considered hiking the tax one point to six percent, in addition in addition to sales tax, which would have $2.5 million for county school spending.

The hike was unpopular with Board members. On April 12, Board Chair Crystal Vanuch took an informal straw poll among members on asking whether or not to table the tax hike. Supervisors voiced opposition to the increase, saying restaurateurs were getting back on their feet after coronavirus restrictions and how inflation was negatively affecting business.

The increases came on the same night Supervisors approved a budget for Fiscal Year 2023. The tax and spending plan will fund construction of a $150 high school, one of the most expensive to be built in Virginia.