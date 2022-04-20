Stafford approves budget to fund $150M high school, sends capital improvements to bond referendum

Tax rates are going down while the average tax bill is going up.

Stafford County approved its Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, which takes effect July 1. Supervisors agreed on a Real Estate tax rate of 85 cents per $100 of assessed home value to fund its budget. The rate is 12 cents lower than last year’s rate.

The move will hike the average homeowner’s property tax bill by $287.

Homes values in Stafford County are up by more than 20% this year, driving the tax bill increase.

Taxes on personal property, like cars, will drop from $6.10 to $4.49 per $100 of assessed value. However, personal property bills will increase with car assessments higher this year due to rising inflation and fewer cars on the market.

Supervisors considered enacting a fire levy to increase funding to its fire and rescue department for the first time. Supervisors kicked the can down the road opting not to pass the tax that would have added $255 to the average property tax bill.

The approved budget is about $12 million less than what County Administrator Fred Presley proposed in February. Officials will inject millions into rebuilding fire stations at Aquia Harbour in Rockhill and building a new joint training center.

The budget includes about $165 million for constructing a sixth high school, $54 million to rebuild Hartwood Elementary School, and $113 million for two new elementary schools. Additionally, the budget gives the school division $8 million more than last year.

Two planned parks at a combined $6 million, Mountain View and Duff Green parks, were removed from the spending plan. A new $630,000 dog park, the only new park for the county budgeted this cycle, will be built on Mountain View Road.

“I hope people see how much this budget invests in capital projects in the county,” said Crystal Vanuch, who voted against the 85-cent tax rate. Vanuch, a Republican seeking a congressional seat, pushed for an 83-cent tax rate.

Garrisonville District Supervisor Pamela Yeung supported the 85-cent tax rate but not a last-minute amendment to the motion to approve the rate, requiring the county to send a letter to state legislators urging them to change its proffer laws. The county wants to revert to pre-2014 procedures, allowing Stafford to lean on housing developers to pay for road improvements and provide land on which to build schools.

Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen opposed the 85-cent rate in favor of an 88.5-cent rate initially proposed by the County Administrator. Allen voted against the tax rate and budget, then walked out and was absent for the remainder of the evening’s subsequent votes on the 2023 tax and spending plan.

“Essentially you’re going to get the same services,” Allen said before she left. “And Stafford county doesn’t have the means to meet the needs that need to be met.”

Supervisors decided to petition the county Circuit Court for permission for a bond referendum that would fund multiple capital projects that Supervisors removed from this year’s spending plan.

Rebuilding fire stations in White Oak and Brooke, and building a new station at Embery Mill station will be considered for a bond referendum. A rebuild of Drew Middle School, a new arts wing at North Stafford High School, a vehicle maintenance facility, and a rebuild of Gari Melchers gallery in Falmouth will also appear on the bond, expected to appear on the November 2022 ballot.

Last year, neighboring Spotsylvania County approved a $100 million transportation bond.