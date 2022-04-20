Parents mistake text messages notifying of early student dismissal

Stafford County Public Schools says it didn’t send that text message.

According to the school division, parents reported receiving a message today about schools being dismissed early due to law enforcement activity. That’s not the case, the school system assured the public.

Today was a regular instruction day for students and staff in Stafford County.

As it turns out, the text message some parents received was sent by a Grace Preparatory School, at 2202 Richmond Highway (Route 1) in Stafford County.

A robbery occurred nearby the school this morning in the nearby Paradise Estates mobile home park. Afterward, school administrators concerned for the students’ safety called the sheriff’s office.

Parents with children in the public school system mistakenly thought the text message send by the private school pertained to Stafford school their children, said a division spokeswoman.

Authorities are still searing for a suspect in the robbery case.

Here’s a message from the Stafford school division: