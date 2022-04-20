Easter road rage results in 3 arrests in North Stafford

A road rage incident early Easter morning resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

On April 17 at 1:38 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Woodstream Boulevard in North Stafford for a fight. As Sergeant K.P. Lytle made his way toward the scene, he learned the parties had fled in two vehicles and were getting onto Interstate 95 north.

Sgt. Lytle saw the vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed. Lytle and other deputies stopped the two cars.

According to authorities, the driver of one car, Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez, 32, of Prince William County, claimed the other driver was chasing him and had assaulted his passenger, Tharzis Lona Ayestas, 30, of Stafford.

According to authorities, Hernandez Alvarez was found to be intoxicated, and he was arrested and charged with DUI (second in five years) with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20 and assault and battery.

The investigation revealed Hernandez Alvarez believed he had been cut off by a vehicle driven by Kierra Chapman, 25, of Stafford. Both cars stopped on Woodstream Boulevard a fight ensued.

The combatants returned to their vehicles but reemerged for the second round of fighting. After round two, both vehicles fled toward the highway, where police stopped them.

Hernandez Alvarez was held without bond. Chapman and Lona Ayestas were each charged with assault and battery and released by the magistrate on an unsecured bond.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.