County seeks input on Dove’s Landing park expansion

Park planners want feedback on what will be the largest recreation area of its kind in Prince William County.

Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism is hosting a community master plan meeting on Doves Landing Park Thursday, April 21, from 7 to 9:00 p.m. at the Hellwig Administration Building Board Room, 14420 Bristow Road near Manassas.

There will be an opportunity for the community to provide input. The meeting can be attended both in-person and virtually. To attend virtually, email [email protected] to request a meeting invitation.

According to parks spokewsman Amir Wenrich, this meeting is to get input on the types of passive recreation opportunities that residents may like to see at Doves Landing Park, as well as the contiguous open space/parkland across the Occoquan River that was proffered with a new housing development, the Preserve at Long Branch.

In 2020, 74-acres were added to Dove’s Landing Park, at 9113 Doves Lane. Additionally, the park picked up 190 additional acres as part open space proffered with from the Preserve at Long Branch housing development approved by the Board of County Supervisors in January 2021.

“The county now has the opportunity to master plan a nearly 500-acre natural/cultural resource park in mid-county,” said Wenrich. “Combined, this will be the largest park of this type in the county’s park system. Having residents identify their preferences for facilities and programs to be offered at the park is the first phase of the master planning process.”

Dove’s Landing sits about five miles outside Manassas, along the Occoquan River, and boasts views of the Broad and Cedar Run creeks. Planning for the park began nearly 10 years ago.

With just 240 acres, the park first opened to the public in 2015. Today it’s a destination for passive uses like hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking.