Pastor faces sex assault charges

A pastor faces sexual assault charges.

According to Prince William police, at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, officers went to investigate a sexual assault at the Reconciliation Community Church at 14654 Joplin Road near Manassas.

According to police, on March 8 and 10, the church’s pastor invited the 20-year-

old female victim into his office for one-on-one counseling sessions. During two separate counseling sessions, the suspect inappropriately touched the victim.

According to police, the victim eventually reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police prompting the investigation. On Friday, April 15, following the investigation, the suspect was arrested.

John Roger Peyton, 76, of 4748 Pearson Dr. in Woodbridge, is charged with sexual assault and assault and battery. His court date is pending.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact the police.