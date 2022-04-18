Shotgun round explodes, injures Stafford man

A discarded shotgun round exploded, injuring a man in his yard.

Authorities said a man was burning leaves in a fire pit at his home on Indian View Court in Aquia Harbour on Friday, April 15, 2022. The fire escaped to a nearby hillside where a live shotgun round was lying.

The shell exploded from the heat, causing a pellet to strike the unidentified man.

A Stafford resident received minor injuries after an out-of-control fire set off a discarded shotgun shell Friday afternoon.

According to the authorities, the man was treated for a minor injury, and the Fire Marshall’s Office investigated the incident.

Dry conditions led to multiple brush fires on Friday, including a fire at Quantico Marine Corps Base, and re-ignited over the weekend.