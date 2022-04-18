Potomac Valley Church opens in Dumfries, serves 1,000 pounds of meat during ‘Great Banquet’

Potomac Valley Church opened its Prince William Area Campus on Easter Sunday.

In honor of its grand opening, the church prepared 1,000 pounds of meat and invited the community to participate in its Great Banquet on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

The Great Banquet, an annual event put on hold since the pandemic, marked the church’s Easter service and will also be an inaugural ceremony for the new building and the church’s Blue Ribbon Results preschool that opened last fall.

Potomac Valley Church’s Prince William Campus at 1006 Williamstown Drive sits in a formerly occupied building formerly by Grace Church, which is building a new location near Route 234 and Van Buren Road.

Last year, members of the Dumfries Town Council and Prince William Board of County Supervisors discussed turning the former Grace Church building into a homeless shelter. Officials later stopped those discussions.

Before moving to Dumfries last month, Potomac Valley Church members met at area schools like Freedom High School, Northern Virginia Community College, the Ferlazzo government center in Woodbridge, and public schools in Stafford County.

In addition to its Prince William Campus, the church’s Rappahannock-area campus sits at 12500 Chewning Lane, just off Route 3 near Tractor Supply Company in Spotsylvania County.

The church holds worship services every Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at its Rappahannock Campus and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Prince William Campus in Dumfries. Will and Tosha Archer serve as the church’s lead evangelists and women’s ministry leaders.

The church was founded as Potomac Valley Church of Christ in 2007.