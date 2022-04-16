Road work around our region for the week ahead

We’ve got a full list of roadwork on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, where crews ar are working to expand the E-ZPass Express Lanes. All work listed below is scheduled weather permitting.
Remember, most lane closures will be lifted through noon Tuesday, April 19, for the Easter holiday travel period.
I-95 Southbound
Exit 148 (Quantico)
Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure near the interchange followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. All southbound lanes will reopen at 4:30 a.m.
Exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes
Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 3 p.m. Various lane closures on the local and through travel lanes near this interchange for final paving activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. Lanes will be closed at the following schedule:
9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes
10 p.m. – Double lane closure on both local and through lanes
4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and through lanes
3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open
Exit 133 (Route 17) Entrance and Exit Ramps
Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Expect lane shifts and narrowing of travel lanes on entrance and exit ramps at the interchange.
Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)
Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Bridge beams will be lifted into place for a new Interstate 95 overpass at Route 17, just after exit 126 (Spotsylvania). Expect overnight lane closures at mile markers 125-124 at the following times:
9 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – Double lane closure
Midnight to 3 a.m. – Double lane closure remains, with intermittent full traffic stops
4 a.m. – All southbound lanes reopen
I-95 Northbound
Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)
Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Bridge beams will be lifted into place for a new Interstate 95 overpass at Route 17, just before exit 126 (Spotsylvania). Expect overnight lane closures at mile markers 124-125 at the following times:
9 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – Double lane closure
4 a.m. – All northbound lanes reopen
Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
Monday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closure between mile markers 133-135 for final construction activities connected with the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures, with intermittent full traffic stops, near the American Legion Road overpass for bridge demolition. Lanes will be closed on the following schedule:
9 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – Double lane closure
Midnight to 3 a.m. – Double lane closure remains, with intermittent full traffic stops
4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open
Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m., Single lane closure on I-95 northbound in the same location of the American Legion Road overpass at mile marker 138.
Exit 148 (Quantico)
Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures, with intermittent full traffic stops near the interchange to allow crews to safely move a crane across the travel lanes.
9 p.m. – Single lane closure
Midnight to 3 a.m. – Intermittent, full traffic stops up to 30 minutes each time.
4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes reopen.
I-95 Northbound and Southbound
Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)
Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect overnight lane closures for bridge repairs between mile markers 115 – 119.
9 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – Double lane closure
4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open
5 a.m. – All southbound lanes open
Sunday, April 24, 6 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Intermittent full traffic stops on I-95 northbound and southbound at mile markers 113-114 for up to 30 minutes. Utility crews are replacing lines spanning across the interstate.
Winter Storm Debris Cleanup
Multiple Routes
Motorists should be alert for mobile work zones in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties next week for debris removal. Twenty contractor crews continue to collect debris seven days a week from the state right-of-way following the Jan. 3, 2022, winter storm.
Debris removal is anticipated to be underway through June 2022. Crews are gathering an estimated 1.2 million cubic yards of debris in Fredericksburg District localities. Learn more about how routes are being prioritized for debris removal in this news release.
Stafford County
Route 1 Northbound, Southbound
Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating single northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 1 between Coachman Circle and Port Aquia Drive. Crews will install a raised median and connect a commercial entrance. Private development work under permit.
Route 17 Northbound
Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Sanford Drive and S. Gateway Drive. Final construction activities for I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
Route 17 Southbound
Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and S. Gateway Drive. Final construction activities for I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
Ferry Road
Monday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure, with a flagging crew directing traffic on Ferry Road between Mt. Vernon Avenue and Swan Drive for a Stafford County waterline project.
Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure, with one-way, alternating traffic, between Town and Country Drive and White Oak Road. Crews will be milling and paving.
Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Stafford County Utility crews will close Ferry Road each evening between Route 3 and White Oak Road to install a water main. Detour in place. Read Stafford County’s release here.
Mountain View Road
Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closures between Centreport Parkway and Kellogg Mill Road. Crews will be paving and applying pavement markings.
Mount Olive Road
Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure between Kellogg Mill Road and Poplar Road. Crews will be eradicating pavement markings and placing temporary markers.
Newton Road
Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 218 and Belle Plains Road. Crews will be placing pavement markings.
Stafford Lakes
Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile lane closures on multiple routes in the Stafford Lakes subdivision for road resurfacing. Crews will make spot pavement repairs preparation for resurfacing work later this year.
Winding Creek Road
Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for spot pavement repair near the Shelton Shop intersection ahead of upcoming resurfacing.