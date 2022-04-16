Road work around our region for the week ahead

We’ve got a full list of roadwork on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, where crews ar are working to expand the E-ZPass Express Lanes. All work listed below is scheduled weather permitting.

Remember, most lane closures will be lifted through noon Tuesday, April 19, for the Easter holiday travel period.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure near the interchange followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. All southbound lanes will reopen at 4:30 a.m.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 3 p.m. Various lane closures on the local and through travel lanes near this interchange for final paving activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. Lanes will be closed at the following schedule:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

10 p.m. – Double lane closure on both local and through lanes

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and through lanes

3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) Entrance and Exit Ramps

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Expect lane shifts and narrowing of travel lanes on entrance and exit ramps at the interchange.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Bridge beams will be lifted into place for a new Interstate 95 overpass at Route 17, just after exit 126 (Spotsylvania). Expect overnight lane closures at mile markers 125-124 at the following times:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight to 3 a.m. – Double lane closure remains, with intermittent full traffic stops

4 a.m. – All southbound lanes reopen

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Bridge beams will be lifted into place for a new Interstate 95 overpass at Route 17, just before exit 126 (Spotsylvania). Expect overnight lane closures at mile markers 124-125 at the following times:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4 a.m. – All northbound lanes reopen

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closure between mile markers 133-135 for final construction activities connected with the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures, with intermittent full traffic stops, near the American Legion Road overpass for bridge demolition. Lanes will be closed on the following schedule:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight to 3 a.m. – Double lane closure remains, with intermittent full traffic stops

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m., Single lane closure on I-95 northbound in the same location of the American Legion Road overpass at mile marker 138.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures, with intermittent full traffic stops near the interchange to allow crews to safely move a crane across the travel lanes.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

Midnight to 3 a.m. – Intermittent, full traffic stops up to 30 minutes each time.

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes reopen.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect overnight lane closures for bridge repairs between mile markers 115 – 119.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

5 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Sunday, April 24, 6 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Intermittent full traffic stops on I-95 northbound and southbound at mile markers 113-114 for up to 30 minutes. Utility crews are replacing lines spanning across the interstate.

Winter Storm Debris Cleanup

Multiple Routes

Motorists should be alert for mobile work zones in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties next week for debris removal. Twenty contractor crews continue to collect debris seven days a week from the state right-of-way following the Jan. 3, 2022, winter storm.

Debris removal is anticipated to be underway through June 2022. Crews are gathering an estimated 1.2 million cubic yards of debris in Fredericksburg District localities. Learn more about how routes are being prioritized for debris removal in this news release.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound, Southbound

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating single northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 1 between Coachman Circle and Port Aquia Drive. Crews will install a raised median and connect a commercial entrance. Private development work under permit.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Sanford Drive and S. Gateway Drive. Final construction activities for I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and S. Gateway Drive. Final construction activities for I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Ferry Road

Monday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure, with a flagging crew directing traffic on Ferry Road between Mt. Vernon Avenue and Swan Drive for a Stafford County waterline project.

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure, with one-way, alternating traffic, between Town and Country Drive and White Oak Road. Crews will be milling and paving.

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Stafford County Utility crews will close Ferry Road each evening between Route 3 and White Oak Road to install a water main. Detour in place. Read Stafford County’s release here.

Mountain View Road

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closures between Centreport Parkway and Kellogg Mill Road. Crews will be paving and applying pavement markings.

Mount Olive Road

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure between Kellogg Mill Road and Poplar Road. Crews will be eradicating pavement markings and placing temporary markers.

Newton Road

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 218 and Belle Plains Road. Crews will be placing pavement markings.

Stafford Lakes

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile lane closures on multiple routes in the Stafford Lakes subdivision for road resurfacing. Crews will make spot pavement repairs preparation for resurfacing work later this year.

Winding Creek Road

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for spot pavement repair near the Shelton Shop intersection ahead of upcoming resurfacing.