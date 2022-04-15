PMAH, church partner over spring break, tackle 12 home-repair projects in Manassas, Woodbridge

It’s been a busy week for both Project Mend-A-House and Covenant Presbyterian Church.

During Prince William County Public Schools’ Spring Break, April 11 to 15, the two organizations partnered to tackle more than 12 projects ranging from ramp installation, plumbing leaks, stair climber installations, and door replacements.

According to Project Mend-A-House CEO Daniel E. Carroll, most of the homes needing repair were in Woodbridge and Dale City, while one was in Manassas.

A resident must live in Prince William County, Manassas, of Manassas Park to qualify for repairs. Their income level must not exceed:$42,500 for a single person or $48,550 per couple.

“In short, low-income, veteran, disabled and elderly populations under the median income level will qualify,” said Carroll.

The majority of the projects will be finished this week, he added.

Project Mend-A-House has an almost 40-year history in Prince William County, serving the low-income, disabled, veteran, and elderly communities to live freely and safely in their homes. The non-profit’s Project Manager, Talbot Abshire, formulated a plan of action for each project.

The Covenant Presbyterian Church at 12700 Black Forest Lane in Woodbridge, led by Paster Knox Swayze, held fundraising events during their services and hosted a bingo night at the church. CPC has been active in the community for 65 years, connecting individuals to Jesus Christ and inspiring worship services and hands-on ministry locally, nationally, and globally.

Project Mend-A-House relies on partners in the community like Covenant Presbyterian Church and others from the community to carry out its mission. The non-profit’s office is located at 8787 Commerce Court, Manassas.