BREAKING: 1 shot at Gar-Field High School carnival

[Updated 10:50 p.m.] One person was shot tonight at a carnival at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.

The unidentified victim is being flown from the high school football field to a local hospital.

A large police presence surrounds the carnival, an annual spring tradition at the high school, at 14000 Smoketown Road. Parents may pick up children at Christ Chapel Church, across from the high school at 13909 Smoketown Road.

According to initial reports, Police have fanned out across the area, including nearby Potomac Mills mall, to find a suspect.

A portion of Smoketown Road at Prince William Parkway near the high school was closed for an investigation, but has reopened to traffic. According to initial reports, police found shell casings near the entrance of the high school.

More as we have it.

The carnival, called the Woodbridge Kiwanis Karnival, is sponsored by the civic club and runs through the duration of Prince William County Public Schools’ spring break, April 13 through 17.

The carnival is set up in the parking lot of the high school.