3 suffer serious injuries in crash at Smoketown, Minnieville roads

[Updated] On Thursday, April 14, we leaned one person died as a result of this crash. Here’s our update.

[Original post] Four people were taken to a hospital after a crash at Smoketown and Minnieville roads.

Three of the four victims suffered life-threatening injuries. Rescue crews performed CPR on one of the three at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.

Rescue crews went to the crash scene at the busy intersection near a Lowes store at Smoketown Plaza at 1:20 p.m. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Rescue crews cleared the scene just before 2 p.m.

We’ll update this post with more information when we have it.