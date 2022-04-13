2 pets die in fire in building behind restaurant used as a home

A building behind Ann’s Lobster Roll restaurant caught fire.

At 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, Stafford County Fire and Rescue crews went to a report of a structure fire in the 3300 block of U.S. Route 1, in the Widewater area of Stafford County.

The first arrival reported heavy smoke from all sides of the building located behind the restaurant. A county fire and rescue spokeswoman said the outbuilding building was being used as a home.

Crews quickly made entry and extinguished the fire within the home. According to a fire and rescue spokeswoman, the occupant returned home to find his house ablaze.

No one was injured. Two pets died in the fire.

The home did not have smoke alarms. The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

On Monday, two pets died in another house fire in Stafford County at a log cabin at 200 Wood Landing Road near Fredericksburg.