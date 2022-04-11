Log cabin fire displaces 2, kills 2 pets

A fire ripped through a log cabin in Stafford County, displacing two and killing two pets.

Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, April 11, Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 200 block of Wood Landing Road in the White Oak area, about 10 miles from Fredericksburg.

First arriving units marked on scene approximately 10 minutes later and reported fire and smoke coming from the front and side of a one and a half story, log cabin style residence. The fire was marked under control in approximately 20 minutes.

The rural water supply challenged fire firefighters as they worked the fire. Additional resources were tapped to bring water to the scene because no hydrants were available, said fire department spokeswoman Katie Brady.

Additionally, the log cabin construction type challenged the crews.

The single occupant who was home at the time was able to escape through a window prior to the arrival of units and reported no injuries. Two pets were unable to make it out of the fire and were found deceased.

A total of two occupants have been displaced from the home and assistance has been requested from the American Red Cross. Smoke alarms were present and activated at the time of the fire.

SCFR units were assisted on the scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Quantico Fire, and Emergency Services, and King George Fire and Rescue. The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.