Crash update: Texas man killed on I-66

A Texas man died in a crash on Interstate 66.

We first told you that at 8:48 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound I-66 just east of Route 29 near Manassas.

Today, we’ve learned the truck was a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer traveling east. According to Virginia State Police, The truck ran off the right side of the road and struck the jersey wall, causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire.

The driver, Christopher B. Byrd, 55, of Lancaster, Texas, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.