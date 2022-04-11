Tractor-trailer fire on I-66 kills 1

Published April 11, 2022 at 10:57AM | Updated April 12, 2022 at 11:09AM

[Updated April 12, 2022] The driver has been identified as Christopher B. Byrd, 55, of Lancaster, Texas.

[Original Post] One person is dead following a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 66.

Fire and rescue crews were called at 8:44 a.m. to mile post 44, near Route 234, for a report of a tractor trailer fire near Gainesville. One person is reported to have died.

Prince William County emergency crews closed a portion of I-66 east for an investigation.

At 9:26 a.m., crews called for a HAZMAT team to contain fuel spilling from the truck’s saddle tanks into a nearby waterway.

Fire crews cleared the scene about 10:40 a.m., however, a portion of the highway was still closed for the investigation.

We’ll update this post when we have new information.