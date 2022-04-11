“We’re not the city of Fredericksburg:” Stafford leaders lobby post office for name change

Stafford County is seeking public input to decide whether or not to approach the U.S. Post Office to change location names attached to two zip codes within the county.

There are two zip codes, 22405 and 22406, that USPS has attached to Fredericksburg’s location despite lying within Stafford County lines. This affects 25,713 residences and businesses across three magisterial: George Washington, Falmouth, and Hartwood.

George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen is pushing for the change, citing a new tax on plastic shopping bags charged by neighboring Fredericksburg City on January 1, 2022. Businesses in Stafford County also began improperly charging the tax despite not being located within the city’s boundaries.

Stafford County has no such tax on plastic bags that it imposes on local businesses.

“I’ve been pushing this since I was on the board because I have pride in Stafford, ” said Coen. “We write White Oak or Falmouth because we’re not the city of Fredericksburg. We shouldn’t be considered a community that we’re not.”

Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke agreed with Coen, citing problems residents within those zip codes have had in finding their voting precincts. Bohmke said that Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw had asked the county to inform residents of their proper voting locations.

“Mayor Greenlaw of Fredericksburg has sent me numerous notes saying these people are in your county, and they don’t know where to vote, and they think they’re voting in the city,” said Bohmke.

Rockhill District Supervisor and Board Chairman Crystal Vanuch commented that the zip code name issue had had an effect of confusion when calling local law enforcement to handle a situation that turned out to be out of its jurisdiction.

“People do get confused,” said Vanuch. “I’ve heard stories of people calling the police for help, having called the Fredericksburg police when the call is actually in Stafford County. I think this would create a little more transparency.”

Vanuch also stated her belief that the zip code name issue is why Fredericksburg was getting the economic development that Stafford should be getting. Bohmke had mentioned the economic development issue as well.

English asked the board to consider getting public input on the matter. English said that he had gotten emails from constituents asking the board not to ask for the change.

If residents’ feedback favors the change, the county would approach the postal service and request the name change for those zip codes. The county will soon have that input posted on its website and a poll for feedback.

The Board of Supervisors discusses the matter again at its meeting at the end of May.