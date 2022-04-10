This Easter, a church in Dumfries will open its doors and plans to serve a banquet fit for a king.

Potomac Valley Church will host its Great Banquet from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022. The church will grill 1,000 pounds of meat and invites the community to the table to share in fellowship.

Additionally, the church is collecting non-perishable and personal hygiene items until Saturday, April 16, for distribution to those who need them during the banquet event. Donations are accepted at the church, 1006 Williamstown Road in Dumfries, just off Route 1 in Dumfries.

In addition to non-perishable items, on April 16, the church will collect grocery donations like apples, oranges, potatoes, bananas, lemons, limes, bread, and tortillas.

“We are putting Luke 14 into practice by hosting a meal where everyone is welcome and invited, especially those who don’t tend to get invited, like the poor and homeless,” said Lydia Bravo, an administrator for Potomac Valley Church.

Potomac Valley Church is housed in the former Grace Church, which is relocating outside Dumfries at Route 234 and Van Buren Road.

The Great Banquet, an annual event put on hold since the pandemic, marks the church’s Easter service and will also be an inaugural ceremony for the new building and the church’s Blue Ribbon Results preschool that opened last fall.

Before moving to Dumfries last month, Potomac Valley Chruch members met at area schools like Freedom High School, Northern Virginia Community College, and the Ferlazzo government center in Woodbridge, and public schools in Stafford County. Its location in Dumfries will be known as its Prince William Campus, while its Rappahannock-area campus sits at 12500 Chewning Lane, just off Route 3 near Tractor Supply Company in Spotsylvania County.

The church holds worship services every Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at its Rappahannock Campus and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Prince William Campus in Dumfries. Will and Tosha Archer serve as the church’s lead evangelist and women’s ministry leader, respectively.

The church was founded as Potomac Valley Church of Christ in 2007.