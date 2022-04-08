Ideaspace recognized for reusing old building in city

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s IdeaSpace: Making+Media facility received a 2022 Preservation Spark Award from Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc.

The award recognizes the successful reuse of an underutilized building in the industrial section of Princess Anne Street as a vibrant addition to the corridor leading into the historic downtown.

The HFFI Preservation Awards were presented at their Annual Membership Meeting on Sunday, March 27.

IdeaSpace: Making+Media is located at 1616 Princess Anne Street Suite B, in Fredericksburg. The facility offers equipment for use on site, including a sound booth for audio/video recording, drawing tablets, a 3D scanner, serger sewing machine, laser cutter, and 3D printers

Residents may also participate in badging sessions where they can be trained on the equipment, such as 3D printers, then can reserve the equipment for their own projects. There are also Tech on the Go items for checkout, including audio recorders, ring lighting kits, soundboards, and video cameras.

Also roaming around the center is Pepper the Robot, a robot programmed to greet customers and answer questions. Ideaspace, the first of its kind in the city, opened in December 2020, eight months after its projected opening date.