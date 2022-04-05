Deputies recover gun stolen from Texas, charge man with public intoxication

Duarte Saucedo A gun found in-between two tires.

A stolen gun was recovered this past weekend after an intoxicated suspect fired a round through his home.

On Friday, April 1, at 9:55 p.m., Deputy A.G. Booth went to a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 300 block of Warrenton Road. The initial information indicated an intoxicated man was cleaning a gun that discharged, sending a round through a bed and floor into the room

below.

No one was injured.

Later, a man was found walking behind homes next to a nearby industrial park. According to the sheriff’s office, he had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages. Deputies charged the man with public intoxication.

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At 11:22 p.m. a firearm was recovered behind the suspect’s home, between the dual tires of a parked semi-truck. According to the sheriff’s office, a check of the serial number on the handgun revealed it was reported stolen in Texas 14 years ago. Additionally, the sheriff’s office says investigators found a suspected controlled substance in a Ziploc baggie beside the weapon.

Eladio Duarte-Saucedo, 43, is charged with reckless handling of a firearm, receipt of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and public intoxication. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.