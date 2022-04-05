7-Eleven employee pepper-sprayed, panhandler wanted

Police said a panhandler walked into a 7-Eleven store and assaulted a woman with pepper spray.

On April 2 at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 17105 Old Stage Rd. in Dumfries to investigate an assault.

An employee told police that a woman solicited customers for money outside the store.

The employee walked outside and got into an altercation with the accused panhandler. The woman followed the employee back into the store, grabbed a can of pepper spray, and sprayed the employee before fleeing the store.

Rescue crews treated the victim at the scene.

Priscilla Lynn McLeod, 43, of the 3500 block of Shadowood Pkwy. in Atlanta, Ga., is wanted in connection with the incident.

She’s described as black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s wanted for assault with a caustic substance, according to police.