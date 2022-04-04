Man walks onto school bus, unleashes verbal tirade on 23 children

After unleashing a profanity-laden tirade threatening elementary-aged children on a school bus, a Stafford man faces a disorderly conduct charge.

On the afternoon of Friday, April 1, authorities said a 34-year-old man got onto a school bus on Tanglewood Lane in the Shadow Woods neighborhood in North Stafford.

According to authorities, the bus carried 23 children when the man cursed them out and threatened to harm their parents after. Authorities said the man believed they were bullying his child.

“[The suspect] proceeded to curse and shout threats toward the students and the student’s family for nearly a minute before storming off the bus,” a Stafford sheriff’s spokesman said.

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Cortez Smith, 34, was served with a warrant for disorderly conduct barred from coming onto school property. The investigation is ongoing.

The school division confirmed a video of the incident taken by a camera on the bus. It declined to release a redacted version of the video to Potomac Local News without charging a fee.

Meanwhile Colonial Forge High School, a fight broke out at 550 Courthouse Road in Stafford that same day.

At 1:57 p.m., Deputy D.A. Flues went to the school for a report of a fight in an upstairs hallway. After an investigation, the incident was turned over to the school administration for discipline.

The sheriff’s office announced charges, said what led to the fight, or say if anyone was injured.

Meanwhile, earlier that same day at Gayle Middle School, at 100 Panther Drive, deputies were called after a student in gym class was assaulted.

Deputy A.C. Stachurski went to the school at noon for a complaint about a juvenile assaulting another juvenile during gym class. After an investigation, the complaint was forwarded to Juvenile Intake for charges.

Authorities did not provide details of the incident, days after seven students were charged in a mob assault at Manassas Park High School on March 23.