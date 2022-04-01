Police ID Quantico Court Apartments home invasion suspect

Police identified a suspect in a home invasion near Quantico last fall.
Burglary While Armed *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – On March 30, 2022, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect sought in connection to the home invasion that was reported to have occurred at the Quantico Court Apartments located in the 19000 block of Fuller Heights Rd. in Triangle (22172) on the early morning of November 10, 2021. On March 31, 2022, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Joshua Jehri MCMILLIAN-BUTLER. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Wanted: [No Photo Available]
Joshua Jehri MCMILLIAN-BUTLER, 25, of the 9100 block of Ashland Woods Ln. in Lorton
Described as a black male, approximately 6’1″, 189lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his arm
Wanted for burglary while armed and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Burglary While Armed [Previously Released] – On November 10 at 1:45AM, officers responded to the Quantico Court Apartments located in the 19000 block of Fuller Heights Rd. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a home invasion. The victim, a 22-year-old man, reported to police that while inside the apartment, an unknown masked man entered the residence while brandishing a firearm. During the encounter, the suspect took the victim’s marijuana before physically striking the victim with the firearm. A brief struggle between the two men ensued before the suspect fled in a white SUV. The victim reported minor injuries.