Police ID Quantico Court Apartments home invasion suspect

Burglary While Armed *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – On March 30, 2022, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect sought in connection to the home invasion that was reported to have occurred at the Quantico Court Apartments located in the 19000 block of Fuller Heights Rd. in Triangle (22172) on the early morning of November 10, 2021. On March 31, 2022, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Joshua Jehri MCMILLIAN-BUTLER. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [No Photo Available]

Joshua Jehri MCMILLIAN-BUTLER, 25, of the 9100 block of Ashland Woods Ln. in Lorton

Described as a black male, approximately 6’1″, 189lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his arm

Wanted for burglary while armed and use of a firearm in commission of a felony