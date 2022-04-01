Dr. Sam Hill announced his retirement at the end of the spring semester after a five-decade career in higher education.

Hill joined has served as provost at the Woodbridge Campus of Northern Virginia Community College since 2005. Over his 17 years, Hill has grown campus enrollment, adding to and updating the physical campus, expanding transfer and career programming, and welcoming signature student support programs like Year Up.

Dr. Hill has become an integral part of the Woodbridge community during his tenure as provost, serving as a commissioner on the Prince William County Future 2030 Commission and on the boards of Northern Virginia Family Services, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and the Greater Manassas/Prince William Center for the Arts, among others.

Hill is a graduate of Lead Virginia, the Prince William County Citizens Police Academy, and the FBI Citizens Academy at Quantico. Recognizing the significant role that the Marine Base at Quantico plays in the life of Prince William County, Dr. Hill has made serving and supporting student veterans a priority at Woodbridge.

Dr. Hill’s educational background includes a doctorate in higher education administration from Texas Tech University (Lubbock), a master’s degree in counseling the deaf and hearing impaired from Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., and a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. He attended elementary and high school in Monrovia, Liberia (West Africa).

After earning his master’s in counseling from Gallaudet University, he spent the early years of his career working with deaf and hearing-impaired students before serving almost four decades in leadership roles at community colleges in Texas, Illinois, and Virginia.

Hill is married to Lillian, a graduate of Gallaudet University and Spelman College (Atlanta, Ga.). Lillian is a retired pre-school teacher with Fairfax County Public Schools. They have one daughter, Lisa, who works as a massage therapist in Kankakee, Ill.