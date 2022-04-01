2 extorted after sharing nude photos online

Two unsuspecting residents received extortion threats on Thursday, March 31, after sharing a nude photo on social media.

At 7:04 a.m., the victim told Deputy J.A. Buzzard he met a woman on Facebook and began exchanging messages. The conversation progressed onto Snapchat, and he sent a nude picture to his new friend.

According to police, the friend turned these snapshots into an illicit money-making scheme by demanding $600 or the recipient would share the photos with his friends and family.

Later at, at 8:24 p.m., Deputy E.E. West handled another extortion call. This unrelated victim met a woman on Instagram, which transitioned to Snapchat. The victim proceeded to share photos in his birthday suit, which led to a demand of $500 or the photo would be shared publicly.

“As a reminder, don’t be fooled into sending nude photos over social media platforms,” said a Stafford sheriff’s spokesman.