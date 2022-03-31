Gale wind, thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

This evening, our region is under a severe weather watch as severe storms approach.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of north-central Maryland, northern and central Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia until 8 PM this evening.

A Gale Warning is in effect through this evening.