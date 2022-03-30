Wood, Lofton running for Dumfries mayor seat

Surrounded by elected Democrats from Prince William County, Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood announces his bid for a second term. Lofton

The race for Dumfries mayor is taking shape.

Sitting Mayor Derrick Wood announced he is running for re-election for a second four-year term. South Cove Homeowners Association President Ebony Lofton is also vying for the job.

“I am overwhelmingly passionate about making the Town of Dumfries a prosperous destination place, where people live, work, and play,” said Wood at a campaign event on March 26.

Under Wood’s leadership, Dumfries last fall made a deal with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, now Churchill Downs, to build The Rose — a 305-room, $389 million gambling resort atop a soon-to-close landfill. One of the town’s most significant economic development projects, the resort will feature video slot machines, restaurants, a live-entertainment venue, and an outdoor park.

Wood pushed for The Rose and its smaller forerunner, Rosies, which opened in the town in January 2021, saying gambling would bring jobs and visitors. “I am overwhelmingly passionate about making the Town of Dumfries a prosperous destination place, where people live, work, and play,” said Wood.

Lofton opposed The Rose and, over the years, has been one of the few residents to engage with the elected Town Council during regular meetings. According to a press release:

As Mayor, Ms. Lofton will demand more transparency and accountability of the Town Council. She will bring about bold and creative ways to incite change that will benefit Dumfries citizens, including our youth and seniors. She is running because the Town of Dumfries deserves a Mayor who is focused on the needs of the citizens, strengthening the police department, funding parks and recreation department, community revitalization, and increasing economic development in the Town of Dumfries.

Since Wood took office, he’s voted to increase his salary 125 percent, from $8,000 a year to $1,800. Council members also receive a pay raise, with their annual pay rising from about $5,000 to $15,000.

Wood is married to Monique Wood, who is employed as a teacher in Prince William County Schools, and they have three children. Together they own Dyvine BBQ In Motion, a catering business. Wood is a Marine Corps veteran and holds a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Business Management from Stratford University.

Lofton is a former Marine Corps spouse, has three daughters, 28, 24, and 2, and a w-year-old grandson, has a background in finance, and currently works for a mid-sized bank.

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, to elect a new mayor and three new Town Council members.

The Dumfries mayor serves part-time and can vote on all items on the Town Council agenda. The Mayor also runs the meetings and serves as the ceremonial head of the town government. Town employees report to the town manager, which oversees the day-to-day operations of the town government.

Candidates for town elections do not run campaign by party affiliation, so ballots do indicate whether a candidate is a Democrat or Republican.