Marine Corps Marathon returns in October, sold out

You’ve missed your chance if you haven’t already signed up to run the Marine Corps Marathon this year.

The 47th-annual running of the famous marathon will be held in person this year, the first time since 2019, and nearly 20,000 runners from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 47 countries are now set to run in the event.

“We are thrilled to announce that the 47th MCM is officially sold out, highlighting that our running community is itching to run alongside our Marines and Sailors throughout our nation’s capital once again,” said Rick Nealis, director of Marine Corps Marathon Organization.

The final rush of entries came in following the Marine Corps 17.75K event, which just ran live on Saturday, March 26 in Dumfries. A Maryland man took the top spot in the race, which also returned in person for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Runners who were unable to gain entry into the marathon can still receive access by participating in the MCM Charity Program.

The 47th Annual Marine Corps Marathon will run in Arlington on Sunday, October 30.