Maryland man wins today’s Marine Corps 17.75K marathon

Alex Trouteaud, 42, from Barnesville, Md. finished in first place with a time of 1:04:14, today in the Marine Corps 17.75K marathon.

More than 1,900 runners from 37 states and five countries completed the live and in-person at Prince William Forest Park near Dumfries. Each live finisher, who will be 14 years old and up on marathon event day, received Access Granted into the 47th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) on October 30, 2022.

“You know, I just raced a marathon three weeks ago so this was tough. The hills were grueling there at the end, but it was a beautiful day with great folks,” said Trouteaud. “It’s a wonderful race as everyone is so supportive, and the Marines are really special here. It’s just an honor to be out here.”

Finishing in second with a time of 1:05:07 was Jonathan Ladson, age 30, from Dale City, Va., and rounding out the top three male finishers was Noah Kilgore, age 18, from Jonesboro, Ga. coming in at 1:06:55.

Leading the female finishers was Amanda Beucler, 27, from Medford, Mass., with a time of 1:15:06. “I was trying to go for a course record today, but then I got allergies. So, I thought we would just see what happens today,” said Beucler. “It was fun. It was a good course. This was my last turn up before Boston.” Beuler won Marine Corps Marathon Organization’s Quantico 12K in 2021 with a course record.

Coming in as the second place female was Gabrielle McKenzie, 31, from Arlington, Va. followed by Vicki Mitchell, 41, from Novi, Mich. Their times were 1:16:37 and 1:22:12, respectfully.

Unofficial results are available at marinemarathon.com.

Additional event highlights include:

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the event.

Potomac District Supervisor, The Honorable Andrea Bailey served as the ceremonial starter. Supervisor Bailey has been in office since 2019. Prince William Forest Park sits in her district.

Other officials in attendance include Colonel Michael L. Brooks, commander of Marine Corps Base Quantico and Derrick Wood, mayor of Dumfries.

The 11.03 mile event, which commemorates the founding year of the United States Marine Corps, returned to Prince William Forest Park after running aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico in 2021. The event was canceled in 2020.

Over 450 runners across the United States and 7 countries are also registered to complete the 17.75K distance virtually. Participants in both the in-person and virtual events received a specially designed technical shirt, finisher medal and more.

Runners have the opportunity to #RunWithTheMarines again on May 22 as part of the Marine Corps Historic Half Weekend in Fredericksburg, Va.

The Marine Corps 17.75K is hosted annually at Prince William Forest Park to commemorate the founding year of the United States Marine Corps.