Virginia joins 20 states challenging Biden’s mask mandate on public transportation

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s continued use of a mask mandate for public transportation.

The Federal Government extended its mask mandate on public transportation to include local school buses until April 18.

“The CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation, like air travel, is scientifically unnecessary at this stage of the pandemic. Not only are the CDC’s mask mandates for public transportation an example of federal overreach, but they are outdated as states across the country have lifted mask mandates in other aspects of daily life,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The attorneys general argue that the CDC’s unlawful mask mandate exceeds the agency’s authority by not authorizing economy-wide measures. The statute does not permit mask requirements for individuals who show no sign of infection, which the mandate requires, and the mandate does not consider the states’ actions to control the spread of COVID-19. Finally, the attorneys general stated, the order violates the anti-commandeering doctrine by requiring state-run conveyances and transportation hubs to enforce the rule.

The legal action is led by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and asked for the mask mandate to be dropped and for a permanent injunction against enforcement.

Miyares’ decision to join the suit comes after his recent visit to Dumfries when he urged parents of public school children who were segregated and denied education for not wearing a mask to file a complaint with his office.