Shots fired at Good Samaritan outside house; suspected shooter jailed

Scott Jones, 52, is charged in a bizarre shooting that occurred in a Stafford County neighborhood on Sunday, March 27, 2022 [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] Damage to front of home [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] The suspect’s gun [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office]

A Stafford man is in jail after authorities said he fired multiple rounds from a handgun at his neighbor.

At 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, the authorities received 911 calls for shots fired on Aster Lane, off of Bells Hill Road. A resident had walked outside his home and greeted his neighbor, asking if he was okay.

According to authorities, unprovoked, the neighbor said “no,” brandished a handgun, and fired numerous times at the victim as the victim ran back into his home.

The suspect followed into the victim’s home, continuing to fire indiscriminately toward the victim. Although there was significant damage to the house from the bullets, authorities said the victim and his family were not injured.

The victim yelled at the suspect to get out, and the suspect walked across the street to another neighbor’s porch.

The suspect rang the doorbell, that doorbell knocked, and eventually kicked on the door. According to authorities, neighbors saw the suspect with the firearm in his hand, so they reinforced their door and called 911.

According to authorities, there is no known animosity between the suspect and his neighbors.

Sergeant A.I. Assur and Deputy C.R. Szentkuti arrived within minutes of dispatch and cautiously approached the scene. They confronted the suspect, who was still on the neighbor’s porch with the gun in his hand.

Deputies ordered him to drop the gun, and he complied. However, the suspect charged the deputies, who used a taser and OC spray to arrest the suspect.

The suspect was not seriously injured.

Scott Jones, 52, of 24 Aster Lane, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.