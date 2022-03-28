Girl, 10 sexually assaulted inside Woodbridge home

A Woodbridge man faces charges after a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

Prince William police report:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On March 25, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 12800 block of Hyannis Ln. in Woodbridge earlier that evening.

The investigation revealed that while inside the home, the victim, identified as a 10-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as the accused.

The victim disclosed the incident to a family member who contacted the police, prompting the investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Daniel Lee FEGGANS, was arrested.

Arrested on March 25: [No Photo Available]

Daniel Lee FEGGANS, 39, of 12850 Hyannis Ln. in Woodbridge

Charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond