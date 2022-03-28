Gainesville man faces DUI charges after fatal crash

A Gainesville man faces charges in a fatal crash in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police Trooper T. Ralls is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County. On Thursday, March 24, the crash occurred at 8:22 p.m. along Route 17, just Leeds Manor Road.

A 2014 Ford C-Max was traveling south on Route 17 when it attempted to pass another southbound vehicle, crossed a solid centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2006 Ford Taurus.

The driver of the C-Max, Kevin M. Hagan, 67, of Gainesville Va., suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene. Hagan was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Taurus, Daniel F. Shomette, 57, of Boyce, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Taurus, Marcella R. Shotmette, 58, of Boyce, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Hagan has been charged with driving under the influence; involuntary manslaughter/aggravated, and improper passing. Hagan is being held without bond at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center.