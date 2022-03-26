Runaway teen faces charges after car stolen from Stafford home found crashed

A 14-year-old runaway boy faces charges after a stolen car crashed two-and-a-half hours away from its owner’s home.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reports:

On March 24th at 6:14 a.m. Deputy A.R. Williams responded to a residence in Vista Woods for the theft of a vehicle. The victims had woken up to discover their Lincoln Town Car was stolen from their driveway overnight.

As Deputy Williams was having the vehicle entered as stolen in law enforcement databases, he learned the vehicle had been involved in an accident in Augusta County and abandoned. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was left stuck in a ditch. Virginia State Police recovered the vehicle, but not the driver.

Later in the morning, Virginia State Police located a runaway walking down the Interstate in Montgomery County. A second stolen vehicle was later recovered nearby.

The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old runaway from a group home in Stafford County.

The investigation revealed the runaway stole the car in Stafford and made it to Augusta before crashing in the ditch. He stole a second car in Augusta and made it to Montgomery County, Virginia before running out of gas and being caught walking down the Interstate, approximately one-half mile from the second stolen car.

The runaway was transported back to Stafford and interviewed by Detective H.D. Young. He has been charged with grand larceny and is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.